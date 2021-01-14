Cardi B to Star in New Comedy Assisted Living

Cardi B

Cardi B is already one of the biggest forces in contemporary hip-hop, and now she’s setting her sights on dominating Hollywood. As Variety reports, the “WAP” rapper has landed a starring role in the upcoming Paramount comedy Assisted Living.

Previously, Cardi made her feature film debut alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in the 2019 stripper thriller Hustlers, but Assisted Living will mark the 28-year-old’s first time in a lead role. According to Variety, the film is being billed as a “raunchy comedy” with “tremendous heart” a la Mrs. Doubtfire and Sister Act. It sounds like the perfect setting for Cardi’s lovable charisma and provocative humor to shine in.



The film follows a small-time criminal named Amber (Cardi) who ends up desperately looking for a place to hide from the cops and her crew after a heist goes horribly wrong. With nowhere sensible to turn, our hero ends up disguising herself as an elderly woman and hiding out in her estranged grandmother’s nursing home. Clearly, some classic geriatric hijinks will ensue.

Paramount won the rights to Assisted Living during a competitive bidding war last spring, but they’ve yet to announce a director or any of the other cast members. What we do know is that the movie is based on a spec script by This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun and that Temple Hill and Stephen Love will produce it.

In addition to Hustlers and her new role as an old-timer, Cardi will also appear in the upcoming Fast and Furious movie, F9. Although Cardi’s unmatched rapping success will keep her stationed in that artform for the foreseeable future, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the Invasion of Privacy artist makes a full pivot to acting down the line.

After all, before she blew up from her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow”, Cardi began as a reality TV personality on the VH1 show Love and Hip-Hop.