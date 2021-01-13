CARM and Sufjan Stevens (photo by Philip Cosores)

Contemporary classical ensemble yMusic has been dabbling with the indie rock world for over a decade now, working with everyone from Justin Vernon to The Tallest Man on Earth over the course of their career. CJ Camerieri, the group’s co-founder and horn player, is bringing that experience with him into CARM, his debut self-titled album under that solo moniker, due out January 22nd. Case and point: he got Sufjan Stevens to sing on his brand new single “Song of Trouble”.

Co-written by both artists, “Song of Trouble” is a beautiful orchestral number that sees CARM wielding his horn in a way that’s typically reserved for guitars. There’s a sense of sadness that guides it as well as a subtle hopefulness. That feeling is drawn out all the more thanks to the lyrics Stevens wrote. “I called to each and every angel out there, but I am left with nothing but a cloud,” he sings. “So I refrain the secret song of trouble / If it’s impossible, I’m moving on.”



Apparently Camerieri and Stevens’ friendship goes way back. After graduating from Juilliard, Camerieri was given the opportunity to record and tour with Stevens, making The Ascension singer the first professional artist who had ever given him the chance. “Sufjan’s use of orchestral instruments helped set the stage for everything I’ve done in my career,” said Camerieri in a statement.

Stream their collaborative track below.

Stevens has kept himself busy lately. After dropping one of the best albums of the year, he joined Angelo De Augustine on the delicate single “Blue” and opened up about the “traumatizing” experience of performing at the Oscars back in 2018.