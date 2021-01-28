CBD for Dummies: The Difference Between CBD, CBG, and CBN

It’s no secret that CBD is taking the wellness world by storm. The non-psychoactive cannabis compound has been widely popularized due to its calming effects and potential health benefits. However, CBD isn’t the only compound of the cannabis plant that possesses healing properties. CBG and CBN are two powerful sibling compounds of CBD that each carry different potential benefits.

So, what exactly is the difference between CBD, CBG, and CBN, and when should you use which one? Read on for a beginner’s guide to the benefits of each.



CBD — The Multipurpose Compound

Surely, you’ve heard of CBD — the compound that has intrigued researchers and scientists alike due to its myriad of health benefits. CBD has been studied as a potential treatment for inflammation, arthritis, cardiovascular dysfunction, acne, and so much more. CBD also has proven neuroprotective effects and is being investigated for its anti-cancer properties, though further research is needed on that front.

The compound is closely related to THC, the psychoactive cannabis compound that’s responsible for the high one feels after smoking marijuana. They both have similar therapeutic attributes — however, unlike THC, CBD cannot make you intoxicated or cause you to feel stoned. CBD is a safe, non-addictive substance, and it is one of more than a hundred phytocannabinoids that are unique to the cannabis plant.

CBG — The Sister Compound to CBD

Cannabigerol (CBG) is a compound of the cannabis plant that is highly similar to CBD in both its chemical structure and effects. However, there are some major differences between the two. Unlike CBD, CBG is known for its potential digestion-boosting and antibacterial qualities. On the other hand, CBD also can be used to treat and calm the nervous system, while it does not appear that CBG carries these benefits.

While various studies have shown the effectiveness of CBG, more research is needed to fully understand the benefits of this compound.

CBN — The Sleepytime Compound

If you’re looking to catch some extra zzz’s at night, CBN might just be the compound for you! CBN may be more similar to THC than any other cannabinoid — except that, again, it does not have intoxicating properties and cannot make you high. Cannabinol-rich products have been gaining traction in the past few years, and it seems that many CBN users are experimenting with this compound specifically for sleep. In addition to this, CBN has also been studied for its potential appetite-increasing benefits, with many turning to it as an alternative to THC since it is non-psychoactive.

At the Consequence Shop, we offer a wide variety of CBN, CBG, and CBD products to help with ailments and match any lifestyle, from tinctures to gummies to a variety of flower strains.