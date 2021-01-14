CBD for Dummies: The Benefits of CBN

Chances are you’ve heard of CBD and THC, the most well-known compounds of the cannabis plant. However, hemp is loaded with numerous other minor cannabinoids that are gaining attention fin the wellness community. One of those is CBN, a non-intoxicating compound that typically is created when THC degrades over time.

Though not as widespread in its availability as CBD or THC, CBN is gaining traction in the world of hemp products. Below, we’ve compiled some of the potential health benefits of this little known but powerful cannabinoids.



Sleep Aid

Perhaps one of CBN’s most prevalent uses is to help those struggling with insomnia. Multiple studies have been conducted suggesting that CBN is an effective sleep aid, with some of the earliest research dating back to 1975! CBN’s proven sedative effects means even microdosing can be beneficial if you’re looking to catch some more Zzzs at night.

Appetite Stimulation

It’s fairly common knowledge that THC can be used as an appetite stimulant, but some avoid it due to its psychoactive effects. Those interested in similar health benefits without the standard side effects of marijuana may want to look into CBN. Studies have shown that CBN increased the appetite in rodents, though further research is still needed into its impact on humans.

Anti-Inflammation

In another study, CBN was shown to alleviate arthritis in rodents. Preliminary research suggests the compound could be equally effective in helping people with rheumatoid arthritis. While further study is needed on the exact correlations between CBN and arthritis, the anti-inflammatory properties of CBN could be a huge benefit to anyone struggling with chronic pain.

Neuroprotective

Researchers have used CBN as a treatment for ALS and found that it was capable of delaying the onset of the condition. This study suggests that CBN could be used as an effective tool in staving off neurodegenerative conditions, while more research is currently ongoing.

FDA Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.