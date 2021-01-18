CBD for Dummies: How to Properly Microdose CBD

CBD, the non-psychoactive compound in the cannabis plant, has been receiving positive buzz over the past few years for its healing and medicinal properties. It’s widely known for being a quick, holistic solution for chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. There’s even ongoing research into its potential use in treating epilepsy! It’s clear at this point that CBD is more than just a passing trend in the wellness industry — it’s a natural remedy that’s here to stay.

Those looking to try CBD may be overwhelmed by the variety of forms it now comes in, with delivery methods ranging from gummies to lotions to tinctures you can put in your latte. That’s why newcomers to the beneficial cannabis compound may be interested in microdosing.



CBD microdosing is a technique that involves taking very small amounts of cannabidiol on a regular basis. Experts recommend starting out “low and slow” with your dosage until you can gauge how CBD effects your body and mind. That allows you to hone in on the sweet spot of just the right levels to achieve your desired results for your own needs.

Microdosing is a great way to better understand the effects of CBD on your body, so we’ve created this primer to help you begin your journey into the benefits of this natural, versatile healer.

What Products Should I Use to Microdose CBD?

The most common way to microdose CBD is by using a tincture or oil. However, some prefer to consume their CBD via gummies, vaping, or even smoking CBD flower. There’s benefits to each method, whether it’s concentration, dosage control, or simply ease of consumption. It really all comes down to a matter of preference and comfort.

Our online shop offers a variety of gummies, tinctures, flower, and pre-rolls for your microdosing needs. In the end, stick to whatever option feels like it best matches your lifestyle and needs.

Okay, So How Do I Microdose?

First, keep in mind that everyone’s body and tolerance is different, so each individual’s ideal CBD dosage will vary. However, there are some key rules of thumb to keep in mind when it comes to determining your proper dosage.

The recommended dose for beginners is typically 1 mg of CBD, or 2 mg if you have a higher body fat percentage. After consuming your dosage, closely monitor the way you are feeling. Remember that it is impossible to become intoxicated from CBD, as it is non-psychoactive. If you experience increased feelings of relaxation, peace of mind, and calmness, this is simply the CBD doing its job to keep you clear and level-headed.

If you have yet to feel any effects from the CBD within 2-3 hours, increase your serving size by 1 mg and see how it affects your body. Repeat this routine for the next 2-3 days until you find the dosage that works best for you. The average usually falls between 1-10 mg, so your can expect your perfect dose to be within this range.

Let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever tried or are planning to try a CBD microdosing schedule, and check out our shop for a selection of CBD products to help you get started!