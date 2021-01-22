If debut album Nightmare Vacation taught us anything, it’s that Rico Nasty is at her best when operating out of the norm. Genres, rules, and expectations — the young rapper relishes in breaking them all, and all while making it look fun as hell.
For her latest project, a single and video called “LiL BiTcH”, Rico ditches her recently acquired 18th century ball gown to become… a video game character that takes down evil ducks and bears. Classic Rico move, baby.
The release is a collaboration spearheaded by pop producer chillpill and also features Danish singer Soleima, but per usual, Rico steals the show. The Maryland rapper herself is already like a cartoon character personified, and when coupled with wacky and wonderful hyperpop like this, it’s a guaranteed surreal slam dunk. (Also see her songs produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs.)
Check out the “LiL BiTcH” visual below, which is reportedly the world’s first-ever music video game.
“LiL BiTcH” Artwork: