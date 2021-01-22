Soleima, Rico Nasty, and chillpill in "LiLBiTcH" music video game

If debut album Nightmare Vacation taught us anything, it’s that Rico Nasty is at her best when operating out of the norm. Genres, rules, and expectations — the young rapper relishes in breaking them all, and all while making it look fun as hell.

For her latest project, a single and video called “LiL BiTcH”, Rico ditches her recently acquired 18th century ball gown to become… a video game character that takes down evil ducks and bears. Classic Rico move, baby.



The release is a collaboration spearheaded by pop producer chillpill and also features Danish singer Soleima, but per usual, Rico steals the show. The Maryland rapper herself is already like a cartoon character personified, and when coupled with wacky and wonderful hyperpop like this, it’s a guaranteed surreal slam dunk. (Also see her songs produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs.)

Check out the “LiL BiTcH” visual below, which is reportedly the world’s first-ever music video game.

“LiL BiTcH” Artwork: