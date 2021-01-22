Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Rico Nasty Joins chillpill and Soleima on Wacky, Wonderful Single “LiL BiTcH”: Stream

In the accompanying video, Rico Nasty is a video game character that takes down evil ducks and bears

by
on January 22, 2021, 12:45pm
rico-nasty-lil-bitch-video-game-watch
Soleima, Rico Nasty, and chillpill in "LiLBiTcH" music video game

If debut album Nightmare Vacation taught us anything, it’s that Rico Nasty is at her best when operating out of the norm. Genres, rules, and expectations — the young rapper relishes in breaking them all, and all while making it look fun as hell.

For her latest project, a single and video called “LiL BiTcH”, Rico ditches her recently acquired 18th century ball gown to become… a video game character that takes down evil ducks and bears. Classic Rico move, baby.

The release is a collaboration spearheaded by pop producer chillpill and also features Danish singer Soleima, but per usual, Rico steals the show. The Maryland rapper herself is already like a cartoon character personified, and when coupled with wacky and wonderful hyperpop like this, it’s a guaranteed surreal slam dunk. (Also see her songs produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs.)

Editors' Picks

Check out the “LiL BiTcH” visual below, which is reportedly the world’s first-ever music video game.

“LiL BiTcH” Artwork:

lil bitch artwork rico nasty chillpill

Support Live Music with Benefit Shirts Support Live Music with Benefit Shirts
Win a $100 Box of CBD Products Win a $100 Box of CBD Products
WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+ WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+
CBD for Dummies: The Benefits of CBN CBD for Dummies: The Benefits of CBN

Previous Story
Madeline Kenney Reveals New Summer Quarter EP: Stream
Next Story
K-Pop Stans Hijack #ImpeachBidenNow Hashtag Like Total Pros