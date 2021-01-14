Chris Evans in Talks to Return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America: Report

Chris Evans as Captain America (Marvel)

It looks we may not have seen the last of America’s ass after all. Deadline is reporting that Chris Evans is in talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America.

The actor had previously expressed his desire to hang up the shield after his eight years as Cap culminated in Avengers: Endgame. That film brought an incredibly satisfying and emotional end to the Steve Rogers arc after eight appearances (10, if you count the Captain Marvel and Ant-Man post-credits scenes). Evans potentially coming back to the character is thus sure to be a shocking proposition for MCU fans.



Details on exactly in what form Evans might be returning are understandably scarce, though insiders say the discussions surround at least one Marvel film with the chance for a second. It’s unlikely either of those would be a fourth Captain America solo adventure, with the more likely scenario being Evans taking on a smaller role similar to what Robert Downey Jr. did with Iron man in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The nature of the MCU indeed leaves a number of possibilities for how that might unfold. Since Rogers decided not to return to the present at the end of Endgame, he technically lived a second life throughout the entire span of the Infinity Saga; thus, an older version of the character could show up to help mentor the man who took over the Captain America mantle, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon, in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Of course, the upcoming third Spider-Man movie, Doctor Universe and the Multiverse of Madness, and the Loki limited series all deal with alternate realities and, to some extent, time travel. Marvel also hasn’t been shy about visiting the “past” in period pieces like Captain Marvel. Either type of story could provide an reentry point for Evans’ Star-Spangled Soldier.

Whatever the case, if Marvel is indeed intent on bringing back the actor, they’d be wise to consider how a reprisal might undermine one of the MCU’s best character arcs. But if they can pull off the kitchen sink casting of Spider-Man 3, there would be little doubt they could do Captain America justice.