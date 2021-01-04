Chris Rock to Release “Extended Cut” of Netflix Special Tamborine

Chris Rock (Netflix)

When Chris Rock released his Netflix stand-up special Tamborine in 2018, he managed to garner a whopping 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes — a rare accomplishment for a film, never mind a comedy routine. Now, Rock is treating fans to even more of those critically lauded jokes with Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut, which hits the streamer next week.

The Tamborine Extended Cut boasts 27 minutes of previously unreleased footage from Rock’s original Grammy-nominated special. The new clips — which include never-before-seen jokes, behind-the-scenes footage, and various interviews — will touch on race, fatherhood, and politics. Because they’re interwoven throughout the stand-up special, Netflix is calling it a repackaged “remix” of the initial release.



To hype up the extended cut, Rock has shared a teaser where he details what fans can expect from it. In the clip, he also gets to brag that this is “the first time in history” that Netflix has done a remix version of a stand-up special. Watch the full video below.

Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut premieres worldwide on Netflix on January 12th. See the complete list of everything that came to Netflix last month here.

Editors' Picks Chris Rock Blames Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for Pandemic

For a year rocked by a global pandemic, 2020 was pretty fruitful for Rock. He made his debut in Season 4 of Fargo as a suave crime boss, unveiled the trailer for his dark Saw sequel, and hosted the first pandemic live episode of Saturday Night Live in the fall. He also did his part to help various social causes, taking part in the annual Netflix Is a Joke Fest, a Def Comedy Jam livestream, a stacked Feeding America benefit, and that very memorable nude voting PSA by celebrities.