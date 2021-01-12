Claud Shares New Single “Cuff Your Jeans”: Stream

Claud, photo by Angela Ricciardi

We’re officially one month out from Super Monster, the debut album from Claud, the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridger’s Saddest Factory label. Ahead of the album’s February 12th release, Claud has today shared a third preview single called “Cuff Your Jeans”.

Following earlier teasers “Gold” and “Soft Spot”, “Cuff Your Jeans” tosses and turns with mid-tempo indie pop yearning. While it finds Claud exploring a lower register than what we’ve heard so far, it also finds them at their absolute dreamiest — which isn’t surprising, considering the song was inspired by an actualy dream.



As Claud explained in a press statement,

“I wrote it after having a fever dream about trying to get on a train to see my friend but missing it over and over and over because there was always some obstacle in my way. The dream left me in a cold sweat and extremely frustrated. All elements of this song are a much needed form of rebellion against my redundant lifestyle, and my pitched down vocals in the verses — which appear in a few more places throughout Super Monster — are a way to further a more courageous and outspoken persona.”

Take a listen to “Cuff Your Jeans” via its accompanying music video below.

Super Monster is available for pre-order now.