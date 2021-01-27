Menu
R.I.P. Cloris Leachman, Emmy and Oscar-Winning Actress Dead at 94

The Mary Tyler Moore Show star also saw success on the silver screen with roles in The Last Picture Show and Young Frankenstein

by
on January 27, 2021, 5:08pm
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman

Cloris Leachman, one of the most decorated actresses in history, has died at the age of 94.

According to a representative, Leachman died Tuesday (January 26th) from natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

Over the course of her career, Leachman won eight Primetime Emmy Awards, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe. She famously played Phyllis Lindstrom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its titular spin-off series Phyllis. She also starred in several major motion pictures, including Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show and Mel Brook’s Young Frankenstein.

This is a developing story…

