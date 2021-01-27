R.I.P. Cloris Leachman, Emmy and Oscar-Winning Actress Dead at 94

Cloris Leachman

Cloris Leachman, one of the most decorated actresses in history, has died at the age of 94.

According to a representative, Leachman died Tuesday (January 26th) from natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.



Over the course of her career, Leachman won eight Primetime Emmy Awards, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe. She famously played Phyllis Lindstrom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its titular spin-off series Phyllis. She also starred in several major motion pictures, including Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show and Mel Brook’s Young Frankenstein.

This is a developing story…