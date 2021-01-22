Follow Consequence’s Top Songs and New Sounds Playlists on Spotify: Stream

Since our beginning as a humble, festival-focused music publication, Consequence has always been a go-to source for the best in new music and rising artists. While we’ve grown over the years into a full-blown pop culture destination, music is still at the core of everything we do. That’s why we’ve launched two fresh, continually updating Spotify playlists to keep you up-to-date on all the latest tracks.

First is Top Songs, where we’ll collect all our favorites from our ongoing Top Song of the Week feature. Each week, we’ll spotlight our pick for the best track of the week along with a handful of “runners-up.” We’ll spotlight them in our recurring feature, and then gather them all together for your listening pleasure on Spotify.



Then to help expand your listening horizons, New Sounds functions as a source for music discovery. Updated throughout the month, this playlist collects fresh songs from up-and-coming artists. You might hear tracks we’ve spotlighted on Top Songs, or find things that you didn’t even catch on Consequence of Sound. Either way, we guarantee you’ll hit upon a musician you hadn’t heard before that you’ll definitely want to keep your ears on.

Follow both Top Songs and New Sounds now, and preview both playlists below.

