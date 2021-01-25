Join Courtney Barnett and Vagabon in Conversation on Consequence’s Instagram Live

Vagabon and Courtney Barnett, photo by Pooneh Ghana

Vagabon and Courtney Barnett are going live on the Consequence of Sound Instagram for a conversation about their latest collaboration, “Reason to Believe”, and to answer fan’s questions.

It was Vagabon who first had the idea of covering Karen Dalton’s version of Tim Hardin’s 1965 track. When she rejoined with her former tour mate Barnett for a Valentine’s Day 2020 show in Los Angeles, the pair decided to tackle the song together live. “It was fresh in our brains then so not long after the show, CB came over and we recorded her parts,” Vagabon recalled.



Now, the two indie artists will stream live on Instagram to talk about what it’s like working together and in particular how this latest cover came about. What’s more, they’ll be answering fans’ questions, which you can submit via responding to the Consequence Instagram and Twitter calls for queries.

The conversation is set to take place Tuesday, January 26th at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. Vagabon will be hosting from the Consequence IG, and Barnett will be joining in from her own account. Tune in to watch it all live, and don’t forget to submit your questions ahead of time for a chance to hear them respond directly to you!