COVID-19 Conspiracy Theorists Thought Guitar Pedal Was a 5G Chip Blueprint

"5G chip diagram" and the Boss Metal Zone pedal

In the latest edition of reality being more absurd than our wildest imaginations, COVID-19 conspiracy theorists tricked themselves into thinking that the electrical schematics of a common guitar pedal were the master plans behind 5G mind control.

It’s literally as ridiculous as it sounds, but here’s the context. In case you’re blissfully unaware, there’s a dangerously prevalent theory abound that the new towers for 5G cellphone service are responsible for spreading COVID-19. In fact, federal agents are investigating whether anti-5G sentiments could have been a potential motive for the Christmas Day Nashville bombing, which went down right near an AT&T building.



This baseless connection between an airborne disease and a cellphone service obviously has real-world implications, but believers are getting desperate to find proof to back up their claims. A few days ago, a software engineer tweeted that people in Italy were sharing an image that they claimed to be a diagram proving that 5G chips were being implanted in the COVID-19 vaccine. To someone who’s never worked on an electronic device before, the crude map of mysterious numbers and letters could be mistaken for anything.

In actuality, it was a blueprint for the interior wiring of a BOSS MT-2 Metal Zone guitar pedal. That’s right. People thought that wires for devastating effects like treble, bass, and volume were from a “confidential” diagram explaining how scientists are poisoning the population with the drug that saves them from a deadly virus.

The whole thing is preposterous, but the funniest part about the face-palm-inducing episode is that the schematics were for a BOSS Metal Zone. The Guitar Center used bin staple is a pedal that’s been a longtime meme in the guitar world for how bad (or amazing, depending who you ask) it sounds. It’s the pedal that you get your 13-year-old to pair with their Line 6 amp and beginners’ Stratocaster, and it’s absolutely hilarious that grown adults thought its insides were the key to their idiotic conspiracies.

Naturally, Twitter had a ball with it.

Here in Italy people started to share this figure claiming that this is the diagram of the 5G chip that has been inserted in the covid vaccine. In reality it is the electric circuit of a guitar pedal and I believe that putting it in the covid vaccine has been an excellent idea💡 pic.twitter.com/qXKnv7VVly — Mario Fusco 🇪🇺 (@mariofusco) December 28, 2020

this is what happens to you after having this vaccine pic.twitter.com/H5kG4aDhFZ — William Antônio (@William_Antonio) December 28, 2020