Darren Aronofsky to Direct Brendan Fraser in New A24 Film The Whale

Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser, photos via YouTube

Brendan Fraser is once again set to play the role of a social recluse. As Discussing Film reports, the 52-year-old Blast from the Past actor has been tapped to star in The Whale, director Darren Aronofsky’s new film for A24.

The Whale tells the story of a morbidly obese middle-aged man named Charlie (Fraser) and his efforts to rebuild a relationship with his teenage daughter. The father and daughter initially grew apart after Charlie chose to walk out on his family in order to pursue a gay lover. That partner eventually died, and Charlie sought comfort in food. Due to his compulsive eating, he eventually grew to weigh 600 pounds.



The film is based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter. Also titled The Whale, since debuting Off-Broadway in 2012, the production has earned both the prestigious Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.

Aronofsky is best known for movies Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan, but also recently scored a hit with mother!, one of our favorite films of the 2010s. As for Fraser, although he’s had a number of TV roles the last few years, it’s been quite some time since he starred in a box office blockbuster such as The Mummy franchise. That could perhaps change with The Whale, or Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded No Sudden Move.