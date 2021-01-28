Darren Aronofsky to Direct Jared Leto in Blumhouse’s Adrift

Jared Leto (photo by Gage Skidmore) and Darren Aronofsky (photo by Andriy Makukha)

Two of the talents behind Requiem for a Dream are back to mess with your head. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Darren Aronofsky will direct Jared Leto in Adrift, a new film from Blumhouse.

This tale of horror on the high seas is based on “Adrift”, a short story by Ringu (The Ring) novelist Koji Suzuki. It was first published in his Dark Water collection in 1996, which was subsequently translated into English in 2004. The same collection provided the source material for the 2005 Jennifer Connelly vehicle Dark Water.



The plot of Adrift recalls the famed story of the Mary Celeste, a mysterious cargo ship that was discovered in 1872 abandoned but in otherwise perfect condition, with all provisions and valuables intact. The movie’s logline reads, “In the dead calm of the open sea, a fishing boat discovers an abandoned yacht with a strange distress call. A deckhand agrees to take lone control of it while it’s towed into port, but he soon discovers why the rest of his more experienced crew members call it a ‘Ghost Ship.'” Jason Blum will produce through Blumhouse, and the film is still seeking a distributor.

Leto stars alongside Denzel Washington in The Little Things, out tomorrow, and he’ll soon be baring his fangs in Marvel’s Morbius. But that doesn’t mean he’s done with DC Comics, and he recently said he’d be open to reprising the role of the Joker. For Aronofsky’s part, he recently won the rights to a Boss of the Beach TV series and signed on to direct Brendan Fraser in The Whale.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.