Dave Chapplle Tests Positive for Coronavirus Amid Standup Residency in Austin

Two days ago, Chappelle was photographed backstage with Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, and Grimes

by
on January 21, 2021, 11:12pm
Dave Chappelle Grimes Elon Musk
Dave Chappelle with Joe Rogan, Grimes, and Elon Musk, photo via C.K. Chin

Dave Chappelle has tested positive for coronavirus amid a multi-night standup residency in Austin, Texas.

A representative told TMZ that the veteran comedian is currently in quarantine and is experiencing no symptoms. Nevertheless, he has canceled all of his remaining shows scheduled at Austin concert venue Stubb’s.

Chappelle launched the 10-date residency at Stubb’s last week and had been scheduled to perform there through this weekend. Several of the shows featured Joe Rogan as a co-headliner.

Because of social distancing requirements, no individual seats were sold to the shows. Instead, attendees had to purchase a table of four, six, or eight seats. Upon entry into the event, attendees received a rapid COVID-19 antigen test and were asked to wear face masks at all times.

Prior to testing positive for COVID-19, Chappelle was photographed backstage with Rogan, Elon Musk, Grimes, and restaurateur C.K. Chin. In another photo, he posed alongside Musk, Grimes, and comedians Michelle Wolf, Ron White, and Donnell Rawlings. No one was wearing a mask in either photo.

Grimes herself recently battled coronavirus. On January 9th, she confirmed her positive diagnosis in an Instagram Story, writing, “Finally got COVID, but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream … 2021.”

