Dave Grohl (photo by Amy Harris), Lemmy Kilmister (photo by Nathan Dainty)

Dave Grohl has revealed that the new Foo Fighters song “No Son of Mine” pays homage to the late, great Lemmy Kilmister. While he reveres the iconic Motörhead frontman, he can’t say the same about Lemmy’s Los Angeles apartment, which he called “f**king disgusting” in a new interview.

Foo Fighters’ new album, Medicine at Midnight, arrives on February 5th. Grohl and company released “No Son of Mine” as the LP’s second single on January 1st, and subsequently performed the tune on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week.



While breaking down some of the new tracks on Medicine at Midnight, Grohl told the U.S. edition of OK! magazine that “No Son of Mine” is an homage to Lemmy. “[It started out with] this country swing to it, but then we decided for something a bit more aggressive, and it turned into these chunky riffs,” remarked Grohl. “I wish Lemmy were alive to hear it, because he would see how much an influence he’s been to me.”

The description of Lemmy’s apartment came in an interview with Classic Rock magazine, with Grohl recalling in vivid detail, “I was shocked at how f**king disgusting it was. These aisles of magazines and VHS tapes, stacked three to four feet high, Lemmy sitting on the couch, in his black bikini underwear with a spiderweb on them, after just dyeing his hair black, doing a phone interview, with a video game on pause on the television.”

Grohl added that Lemmy offered him a Jack Daniel’s at “f**king 11:15 in the morning,” to which he replied “Sure.”

The Foo Fighters frontman continued, “I will never, ever forget every little detail of that day. Especially not the black underwear, with a spiderweb and a black widow spider right where the dick is.”

The Motörhead legend’s apartment is famously captured in the 2010 documentary Lemmy. Along with his black bikini underwear, the celebrated rocker also was known to sport a nice pair of Daisy Dukes cutoff denim shorts, as mentioned in our recent list of 10 Times Lemmy Was the Coolest Man on Earth.

Pre-order Foo Fighters’ 10th album, Medicine at Midnight, here, and watch Grohl and company performing their Lemmy tribute, “No Son of Mine”, below.