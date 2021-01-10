Menu
10 Times David Bowie Was the Coolest Man Who Fell to Earth

A look back at some of the coolest moments of our favorite Starman's inspiring life

by and
on January 10, 2021, 11:30am
Editor’s Note: As we continue to celebrate the life and art of David Bowie, we take a look at some of our favorite Starman’s coolest moments. If you’ve missed any of the Bowie content we shared or reshared this week, you can experience it all again here.

Five years ago, the sudden passing of David Bowie sent shockwaves through the whole landscape of popular culture. Born David Jones on January 8, 1947, Bowie was far more than just one of the most groundbreaking, expansive, and fearless musicians of his era; he was also an accomplished actor, painter, sociopolitical advocate, philanthropist, and much more. In a multitude of ways, then, his loss was so tragic and surreal because his life was so inspiring and matchless. (Hell, Flight of the Concords devoted practically a whole episode to him in 2007.)

In honor of his life and death (which happened a mere two days after he turned 69), we’ve compiled the following list of 10 times Bowie demonstrated his one-of-a-kind magnetism and talent. From a pioneering art rock alter ego and enigmatic role in David Lynch’s landmark television show to his prophetic final record and advocacy for equal racial representation on the airways, these are but a few of the many, many instances when the Thin White Duke was the coolest man who fell to Earth.

–Jordan Blum
Contributing Writer

