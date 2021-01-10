Trent Reznor performs on David Bowie livestream

On Saturday night, David Bowie’s friends, collaborators, and some of the many musicians he inspired came together to celebrate his 74th birthday. (The event had originally been scheduled for Friday night, but was postponed due to technical difficulties.)

Among the many highlights: Trent Reznor, along with his Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus Ross, Reznor’s wife Mariqueen Maandig, and Bowie collaborator Mike Garson, performed covers of “Fantastic Voyage” and “Fashion”.



Billy Corgan played “Space Oddity”, Duran Duran covered “Five Years”, and The Cult’s Ian Astbury tackled “Lazarus”. Bowie’s close friend Gary Oldman sang Tin Machine’s “I Can’t Read”, and Michael C. Hall, who starred in Bowie’s musical Lazarus, performed “Where Are We Now?”.

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, and Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney joined forces to cover “Hang On to Yourself”. Hawkins, Navarro, and Chaney also served up a collaborative cover of “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”.

Other participants included Adam Lambert, Boy George, Taylor Momsen, Lzzy Hale, Peter Frampton, Perry Farrell, Gary Barlow, Anna Calvi, and Macy Gray. Some of Bowie’s closed musical collaborators, Bowie’s closest musical collaborators, including producing partner Tony Visconti, as well as members of his final touring band, Mike Garson, Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell, Gerry Leonard, and Catherine Russell, also took part throughout the event.

Prior to this weekend’s festivities, Reznor spoke to Heavy Consequence about his relationship with Bowie and the impact he had on him personally. “I’m grateful that our lives intersected, and I’m grateful for, whether he knew it or not, how much he helped me in those dark times before I chose to get my shit together,” Reznor said. “And I can hear his voice. He penetrated through the layers of bullshit that I’d built around myself. I’m grateful for that.”

Trent Reznor – “Fantastic Voyage” and “Fashion”

Billy Corgan – “Space Oddity”

Duran Duran – “5 Years”

Adam Lambert – “Starman”

Boy George – Aladdin Sane Medley

Setlist:

Duran Duran – Five Years

Lzzy Hale + Lena Hall – Moonage Daydream

Billy Corgan – Space Oddity

Perry and Etty Lau Farrell – The Man Who Sold the World

Anna Calvi – Bring Me the Disco King

Gary Barlow – Fame

Corey Glover – Young Americans

Gail Ann Dorsey – Can You Hear Me

Bernard Fowler – Sweet Thing

Bernard Fowler – Candidate

Bernard Fowler – Sweet Thing (Reprise)

Charlie Sexton – Let’s Dance

Judith Hill – Lady Stardust

Macy Gray – Changes

Kevin Armstrong – Slaughter on Tenth Avenue

Catherine Russell – Conversation Piece

Charlie Sexton – Rebel Rebel

Joe Elliott – Win

Joe Elliott – Ziggy Stardust

Taylor Momsen – Quicksand

Charlie Sexton – DJ

Charlie Sexton – Blue Jean

Michael C. Hall – Where Are We Now?

Ground Control – Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

Ground Control – Chubby Little Fat Man

Ground Control – Hang On To Yourself

Gary Oldman – I Can’t Read

Jesse Malin – Jean Genie

Gail Ann Dorsey – Strangers When We Meet

Peter Frampton – Suffragette City

Trent Reznor – Fantastic Voyage

Trent Reznor, Mariqueen Maandig + Atticus Ross – Fashion

Ian Astbury – Lazarus

Yungblud – Life on Mars?

Boy George – Lady Grinning Soul / Time / Aladdin Sane

Ian Hunter – Dandy

Ian Hunter – All the Young Dudes

Adam Lambert – Starman

Judith Hill + Andra Day – Under Pressure

Bernard Fowler – Heroes