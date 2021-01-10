On Saturday night, David Bowie’s friends, collaborators, and some of the many musicians he inspired came together to celebrate his 74th birthday. (The event had originally been scheduled for Friday night, but was postponed due to technical difficulties.)
Among the many highlights: Trent Reznor, along with his Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus Ross, Reznor’s wife Mariqueen Maandig, and Bowie collaborator Mike Garson, performed covers of “Fantastic Voyage” and “Fashion”.
Billy Corgan played “Space Oddity”, Duran Duran covered “Five Years”, and The Cult’s Ian Astbury tackled “Lazarus”. Bowie’s close friend Gary Oldman sang Tin Machine’s “I Can’t Read”, and Michael C. Hall, who starred in Bowie’s musical Lazarus, performed “Where Are We Now?”.
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, and Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney joined forces to cover “Hang On to Yourself”. Hawkins, Navarro, and Chaney also served up a collaborative cover of “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”.
Other participants included Adam Lambert, Boy George, Taylor Momsen, Lzzy Hale, Peter Frampton, Perry Farrell, Gary Barlow, Anna Calvi, and Macy Gray. Some of Bowie’s closed musical collaborators, Bowie’s closest musical collaborators, including producing partner Tony Visconti, as well as members of his final touring band, Mike Garson, Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell, Gerry Leonard, and Catherine Russell, also took part throughout the event.
Prior to this weekend’s festivities, Reznor spoke to Heavy Consequence about his relationship with Bowie and the impact he had on him personally. “I’m grateful that our lives intersected, and I’m grateful for, whether he knew it or not, how much he helped me in those dark times before I chose to get my shit together,” Reznor said. “And I can hear his voice. He penetrated through the layers of bullshit that I’d built around myself. I’m grateful for that.”
Consequence of Sound also celebrated Bowie with a series of editorial features highlighting his 10 most magical collaborations; famous Bowie locations you can visit; and 10 albums about aliens and outer space every music fan should own.
Trent Reznor – “Fantastic Voyage” and “Fashion”
Billy Corgan – “Space Oddity”
Duran Duran – “5 Years”
Adam Lambert – “Starman”
Boy George – Aladdin Sane Medley
Setlist:
Duran Duran – Five Years
Lzzy Hale + Lena Hall – Moonage Daydream
Billy Corgan – Space Oddity
Perry and Etty Lau Farrell – The Man Who Sold the World
Anna Calvi – Bring Me the Disco King
Gary Barlow – Fame
Corey Glover – Young Americans
Gail Ann Dorsey – Can You Hear Me
Bernard Fowler – Sweet Thing
Bernard Fowler – Candidate
Bernard Fowler – Sweet Thing (Reprise)
Charlie Sexton – Let’s Dance
Judith Hill – Lady Stardust
Macy Gray – Changes
Kevin Armstrong – Slaughter on Tenth Avenue
Catherine Russell – Conversation Piece
Charlie Sexton – Rebel Rebel
Joe Elliott – Win
Joe Elliott – Ziggy Stardust
Taylor Momsen – Quicksand
Charlie Sexton – DJ
Charlie Sexton – Blue Jean
Michael C. Hall – Where Are We Now?
Ground Control – Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide
Ground Control – Chubby Little Fat Man
Ground Control – Hang On To Yourself
Gary Oldman – I Can’t Read
Jesse Malin – Jean Genie
Gail Ann Dorsey – Strangers When We Meet
Peter Frampton – Suffragette City
Trent Reznor – Fantastic Voyage
Trent Reznor, Mariqueen Maandig + Atticus Ross – Fashion
Ian Astbury – Lazarus
Yungblud – Life on Mars?
Boy George – Lady Grinning Soul / Time / Aladdin Sane
Ian Hunter – Dandy
Ian Hunter – All the Young Dudes
Adam Lambert – Starman
Judith Hill + Andra Day – Under Pressure
Bernard Fowler – Heroes