David Bowie, photo via Jimmy King/The David Bowie Estate

Put your red shoes on, because David Bowie is officially on TikTok.

Today, on what would have been the rock icon’s 74th birthday, TikTok has announced that Bowie’s music is now available on the social media platform. The @DavidBowie tribute account, launched in collaboration with Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and The David Bowie Estate, is also live, currently featuring clips from his music videos.



In addition to Bowie’s classic tracks getting a dedicated playlist on the TikTok Sounds page, a new challenge centered on “Starman” is set to begin this weekend. Taking off on January 10th to mark the fifth anniversary of Bowie’s passing, #TheStarman challenge will ask users to recreate some of the artist’s iconic, shapeshifting looks from throughout his career.

Said TikTok’s Head of UK Music Operations Paul Hourican about bringing Bowie to the platform,

“We are truly honoured to welcome David Bowie and his music to TikTok. He remains one of the most influential and acclaimed artists of all time and his music has defined multiple generations and cultural moments. We know the excitement our community will find discovering his music and creating using the indisputable Bowie sound.”

Consequence of Sound has been celebrating the life and work of Bowie all week with our Forever Bowie series of features. You can also followed our TikTok channel @consequenceofsound.