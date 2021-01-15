Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy Join David O. Russell’s Star-Studded New Movie

Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Chris Rock

The new David O. Russell film has just become an A-list bonanza. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, and our 2020 Performer of the Year Anya Taylor-Joy have signed on for the film. So too have Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola.

All of those stars will be joining Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in the as-yet-untitled film. Russell and his team are still keeping details about the plot confidential, but anonymous sources who spoke with Collider last year say that it apparently deals with an unlikely friendship between a doctor and a lawyer.



Michael B. Jordan was originally slated to be part of the cast, but Washington replaced him last fall for reasons that are still unclear, though probably related to his busy schedule. Russell wrote the script for the New Regency project, and he’ll also direct for the first time since his 2015 Jennifer Lawrence feature, Joy. Russell will also produce the flick alongside Matthew Budman.

Filming was originally set to begin in April of last year, but it was pushed back indefinitely due to the pandemic. However, THR reports that it’s now tentatively scheduled to start in Los Angeles later this month.

This will be Russell and Bale’s third film together, following 2013’s American Hustle and 2010’s The Fighter, both of which racked up Oscar nominations in their respective years.

