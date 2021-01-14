Descendents, photo by Kevin Scanlon

Legendary punk band Descendents are bidding farewell to President Trump with a new song titled “That’s the Breaks”. As singer Milo Aukerman states, “Whatever we can do to make you go away, we need to do it.”

Prior to the election, Descendents put out a two-song single (consisting of the tracks “On You” and “Hindsight 2020”) in order to encourage people to vote Trump out of office. Now that Trump has lost, the veteran punk act is saying goodbye to the “Worst. President. Ever.”



In a statement, Aukerman exclaimed, “Loser. Big time loser. Delusional loser. SORE loser. The time has come. The time is now. Just go, go, GO. I don’t care how. Donald J. Trump, will you please go now! “What’s it gonna take? A gazillion dollars? (Oh wait, you already grifted that from supporters)… A get out of jail free card? (Only if our judicial system totally fails us)… A wooden stake through the heart? Whatever we can do to make you go away, we need to do it.

He added, “And I don’t mean just leave the White House, I mean crawl back into your hole of hate and live out the rest of your life as a nobody. A loser. Because that’s what you are. Worst. President. Ever.”

The 42-second song’s lyrics take the sentiment even further:

You asshole Twitter troll – GO HOME

Asshole Twitter troll – GO

F**king twit

We are not impressed with you

F**king twit

Crawl back into your hole of hate

…your hole of hate

F**king twit

Caught in a bald-faced lie again

F**king twit

Small mind small hands small everything

…small everything

No need to read between the lines. It’s all spelled out in the song, which can be heard in the lyric video below. You can also download “That’s the Breaks” here.