What’s Streaming on Disney+ in February 2021

The Muppet Show (Disney+)

Disney+ is bringing the fantastical for February.

The great Marvel mystery that is WandaVision will continue each Friday, delivering more sitcom subversions as the two titular heroes attempt to escape their own televised hell. Then again, who would want to leave the comforts of a ’70s living room.



Speaking of classic television, the Mouse House is dusting off five seasons of The Muppet Show, as previously reported. Just make sure you bring champagne, roses, and a box of Godiva for Ms. Piggy, who tends to be particular about that stuff.

Elsewhere, families can enjoy seeing Alyson Hannigan and Ben Schwartz pop up in the new superhero comedy Flora & Ulysses or revisit Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt in not one but two Cheaper by the Dozen films. Those are always a fun rewatch.

Short of that, Disney+ is a tad light next month. Consult the list below.

What’s Coming to Disney+ in February 2021

Available February 5th

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

WandaVision – Episode 5

Available February 12th

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision – Episode 6

Inside Pixar: Portraits

Available February 19th

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (1-5)

Flora & Ulysses

WandaVision – Episode 7

Available February 26th

Car Sos (s8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (1-3)

Disney Roll it Back

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (1-2)

Mickey Go Local

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale

WandaVision – Episode 8