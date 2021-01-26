What’s Streaming on Disney+ in February 2021

Disney+ is bringing the fantastical for February.
The great Marvel mystery that is WandaVision will continue each Friday, delivering more sitcom subversions as the two titular heroes attempt to escape their own televised hell. Then again, who would want to leave the comforts of a ’70s living room.
Speaking of classic television, the Mouse House is dusting off five seasons of The Muppet Show, as previously reported. Just make sure you bring champagne, roses, and a box of Godiva for Ms. Piggy, who tends to be particular about that stuff.
Elsewhere, families can enjoy seeing Alyson Hannigan and Ben Schwartz pop up in the new superhero comedy Flora & Ulysses or revisit Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt in not one but two Cheaper by the Dozen films. Those are always a fun rewatch.
Short of that, Disney+ is a tad light next month. Consult the list below.
What’s Coming to Disney+ in February 2021
Available February 5th
Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki
Disney Upside-Down Magic
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)
WandaVision – Episode 5
Available February 12th
Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)
Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)
Marvel’s Behind the Mask
WandaVision – Episode 6
Inside Pixar: Portraits
Available February 19th
The Book of Life
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
The Muppet Show (1-5)
Flora & Ulysses
WandaVision – Episode 7
Available February 26th
Car Sos (s8)
Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)
Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
Disney Pair of Kings (1-3)
Disney Roll it Back
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (1-2)
Mickey Go Local
Okavango: River of Dreams
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)
Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
Myth: A Frozen Tale
WandaVision – Episode 8