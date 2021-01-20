Dolly Parton Issues “Call for Kindness” in Birthday Message

Dolly Parton, photo by Ben kaye

You know how we know Dolly Parton is a literal angel? Instead of basking in the glow of her 75th birthday, the country icon decided to wish everyone else good tidings.

(I mean, that’s besides seraphic acts like funding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, delivering a Black Lives Matter statement so powerful it was instantly turned into a mural, making Barack Obama regret not giving her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and saving a little girl’s life — just in the last few months.)



Parton hit the big 7-5 on Tuesday, and she took to her website to make “a heartfelt call for kindness” as her birthday wish. “My wish is that everyone does something a little different today. Let’s call it a call for kindness,” she wrote. “If you want to donate to your favorite cause, then donate. If you want to give an old friend a call during these lonely times, give them a call. If you can safely volunteer, then raise your hand to do so. If you decide that today is the day you get a dog, then run down to the shelter and find your new buddy. The choices are limitless.”

She continued,

“I always encourage people to dream big but I also take great care to follow that up with the message to work hard. We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day. Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. We have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends and our neighbors. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love. Love is more contagious than a virus so let your best self shine in a glorious light and others will be inspired by you.”

It’s possible we really do not deserve Dolly Parton, but she definitely deserves that statue at the Tennessee State Capitol. Read her full birthday message below.

Dolly Parton’s birthday wish this year is a heartfelt call for kindness.

“Well, another year has rolled around and what a year it has been. Like everyone else, it is now my turn for a COVID covered birthday. So what do you do? What do you want? Should you even celebrate?

I am choosing the quiet path so I can stay close to the ones I love to count my blessings and think hard about what this new year will bring.

However, I do have a birthday wish that I want to share with you. My wish is that everyone does something a little different today. Let’s call it a call for kindness. If you want to donate to your favorite cause, then donate. If you want to give an old friend a call during these lonely times, give them a call. If you can safely volunteer, then raise your hand to do so. If you decide that today is the day you get a dog, then run down to the shelter and find your new buddy. The choices are limitless.

I always encourage people to dream big but I also take great care to follow that up with the message to work hard. We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day. Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. We have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends and our neighbors. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love. Love is more contagious than a virus so let your best self shine in a glorious light and others will be inspired by you.

This is my birthday wish and may your birthday wishes also come true.”