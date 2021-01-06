Menu
Dr. Dre’s Los Angeles Home Target of Burglary

Four men attempted to break into the hip-hop mogul's home while he was in the hospital suffering from a brain aneurysm

on January 06, 2021, 10:38am
Dr. Dre and one of the four burglars arrested (photo via TMZ)

Celebrities and music fans all over the world sent Dr. Dre their well wishes Tuesday night, after the hip-hop mogul was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital due to a brain aneurysm. But not quite everyone was hoping for a speedy recovery — while Dr. Dre was in the ICU, four men attempted to break into his Pacific Palisades home.

According to TMZ, the four individuals were spotted “casing” the million-dollar property around 10 p.m. local time. However, before they could reach the main building structure, Dr. Dre’s home security confronted the men and called the police. “The men fled, but cops arrived almost immediately and chased the 4 would-be burglars, catching and arresting them.”

ABC 7 reports that during a search of the suspects’ vehicle, officials “found a backpack full of burglary tools, saws, and crowbars.” All four men have been arrested for attempted burglary and are currently still in police custody.

Dr. Dre, who is reportedly worth $800 million, posted on Instagram last night that “he’s doing great and getting excellent care” from the team at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The 55-year-old rap legend remains in ICU for further testing, but “will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”

