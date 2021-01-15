Dr. Dre Released from Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm Scare

Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre has been released from the hospital today following a brain aneurysm earlier this month. The happy update comes from friend and fellow hip-hop veteran Ice-T, who tweeted Friday afternoon that Dr. Dre “just made it home. Safe and looking good.”

The Chronic rap icon was initially rushed to the ICU of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 5th. By later that evening, his condition seemed to be under control, and he was described as “stable and lucid.” Dr. Dre himself even posted on Instagram that he was “doing great and getting excellent care,” and assured fans that he would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”



Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good. 🙏👊🏽 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 15, 2021

However, doctors ended up keeping the 55-year-old Compton native in the ICU for more than a week in order to continue running “a battery of tests to get to the root problem” of his condition. They also wanted to be within reach “in case” the former N.W.A. rapper suffered a second aneurysm. As of now, medical officials still haven’t revealed the cause of Dr. Dre’s aneurysm.

Although there have been few medical updates from Dr. Dre and his crew, Ice-T has served as something of an unofficial spokesperson for his friend and colleague. Just earlier this week, the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star wrote on Instagram, “Just talked to the homie @drdre He’s doing good.”