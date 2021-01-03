Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Drake Debuts His New Haircut

The incriminating photo was posted to his Instagram only to be deleted moments later

by
on January 02, 2021, 8:51pm
Drake's new haircut
Drake's ugly ass new haircut, photo via Instagram
A Perfect Gift Bundle for Your Favorite Pop Culture Fan A Perfect Gift Bundle for Your Favorite Pop Culture Fan
These Are the Best Horror Movies Released in 2020 These Are the Best Horror Movies Released in 2020
Watch Pixar's New Movie Soul on Disney+ This Christmas Watch Pixar's New Movie Soul on Disney+ This Christmas
Try a Range of CBD Strains with This Pre-Roll Bundle Deal Try a Range of CBD Strains with This Pre-Roll Bundle Deal

Previous Story
Larry King Hospitalized for COVID-19