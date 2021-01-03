Consequence of Sound
Menu
Skip to content
News
Pop Culture
Tour Dates
Festival News and Rumors
Music
Music
New Music
Album Streams
Late Night Performances
Track by Track
Origins
Music Videos
Artist of the Month
Song of the Week
Upcoming Releases
Music Instruments and Gear
Film
Film Reviews
Top Performances
Comics to Screen
TV
TV Reviews
Top Episodes
Netflix
Amazon Prime
Disney+
Hulu
HBO Max
Reviews
Album Reviews
Film Reviews
TV Reviews
Festival Reviews
Concert Reviews
Features
Anniversaries
Cover Stories
Editorials
Festival Hype
Interviews
Lists
Rankings
Podcasts
The Opus
Going There with Dr. Mike
The Side Track
This Must Be the Gig
The Losers’ Club
Kyle Meredith With…
Halloweenies
Assembly
Psychoanalysis
Ghost Echoes
The Horror Virgin
Staff Lists
Annual Report 2019
Best of the 2010s
Top 100 Albums
Top 100 Songs
Top 100 Singers
Top 100 Music Venues
Best of the 2000s
Wellness
Coronavirus
Artist Livestreams
Things To Do
Things To Watch
Music Instruments and Gear
Store
Heavy
Heavy Music News
Heavy Music Interviews
Heavy Music Concerts
Heavy Music Premieres
Heavy Culture
Beyond the Boys Club
Mining Metal
CoS Live
Festival Outlook
Videos
Search for:
Press Enter
Press Escape to Close
Click to Search
Search
Search Results
see all results
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
Drake Debuts His New Haircut
The incriminating photo was posted to his Instagram only to be deleted moments later
by
Alex Young
on
January 02, 2021, 8:51pm
Drake's ugly ass new haircut, photo via Instagram
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Related
A Perfect Gift Bundle for Your Favorite Pop Culture Fan
These Are the Best Horror Movies Released in 2020
Watch Pixar's New Movie Soul on Disney+ This Christmas
Try a Range of CBD Strains with This Pre-Roll Bundle Deal
Artists
Drake
Tags
Hip-Hop
Rap
WTF
Previous Story
Larry King Hospitalized for COVID-19
Popular
1
Post Malone's NYE Show Featured Slash and Chad Smith, Covers of Black Sabbath and Alice in Chains
2
Snoop Dogg Tells CNN All the Places He's Gotten High At
3
What's Next for Cobra Kai? On Season 4, Terry Silver, Hilary Swank, and Beyond
4
The Office Shares Previously Unreleased Matrix Prank From the Finale: Watch
5
TikTok Star Shreds Metallica Songs on Guitar After She's Called Out for Wearing Band's T-Shirt: Watch
More Stories
Latest
Trending
[fu-upload-form form_layout="media" title="Submit Your Photo"][input type="hidden" name="ugc" value="1"][/fu-upload-form]