Saved By the Bell Star Dustin Diamond Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer

Former Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

A representative for Diamond told TMZ that the actor “has cancer throughout his body [and] he’s currently receiving his first round of chemotherapy.” The exact type of cancer was not disclosed.



Diamond played the role of Samuel “Screech” Powers on Saved by the Bell throughout the show’s entire seven season run. He later reprised the character in the sequel series Saved by the Bell: The College Years.

In the mid-2000s, Dustin infamously starred in a sex tape — though he later claimed to have used a “stunt double.”; became a reality TV personality; and published an unflattering portrait of his years on Saved by the Bell. The book, in particular, caused a riff between him and the rest of the show’s cast — and he was not invited back to be a part of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot.

This is a developing story…