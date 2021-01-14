Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, More to Play Tibet House 34th Anniversary Benefit Livestream

Phoebe Bridgers (photo by Consequence of Sound), Eddie Vedder (photo courtesy the artist), and Philip Glass (photo by David Brendan Hall)

This year marks the 34th anniversary of the renowned non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy Tibet House US. That means their annual benefit concert is returning to celebrate the occasion — albeit virtually to abide by safety regulations during the ongoing pandemic — and this year’s star-studded lineup includes none other than Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and more.

The 34th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert will be livestreamed on February 17th via Mandolin. While the show is traditionally held in person in New York City’s Carnegie Hall, this special virtual edition will combine live and pre-recorded segments across one evening online.



As usual, Philip Glass curated this year’s lineup with an eye for talent, diversity, and warmth. That’s why the Pearl Jam frontman and our Artist of the Year will be joined by Laurie Anderson, Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Tenzin Choegyal, and Rubin Kodheli in addition to the legendary composer himself.

Arguably the most exciting person to stop by the livestream show will be His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, who plans to kick off the concert with a personal video message recorded specifically for the occasion. Sadly, he will not be performing.

“There are few events that stand the test of time, and for more than three decades this annual event has been a standout,” event organizers wrote in a press release. “For the first time ever, this year’s concert offers viewers around the world the unique opportunity to experience the warmth, sense of community, and amazing music the evening has provided for so many years at Carnegie Hall.”

Tickets for this year’s virtual concert are currently on sale. They range in price from $25 to $250, and unique sponsor level cyber-tables are also available if you’re feeling generous. You can purchase tickets over at the event’s page on Mandolin.