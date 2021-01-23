Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Eminem Premieres New Music Video for “Higher”: Watch

Debuted prior to the rematch between Justin Poirier and Conor McGregor at UFC 257

by
on January 23, 2021, 5:38pm
eminem-higher-video-new-ufc
Eminem's "Higher" video

Eminem is in #SurvivalMode in his new music video for “Higher”. The clip for the Music to Be Murdered By single debuted Saturday afternoon ahead of the rematch between Justin Poirier and Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Watch it down below.

As The Detroit Times points out, “Higher” has become something of an anthem in the sports world as of late, recently appearing in an ESPN advertisement for the College Football Playoffs national championship game. Of course, Eminem is no stranger to the ring; 2015 boxing drama Southpaw was inspired by Marshall Mathers and featured original music from the rapper.

In related news, Eminem released a Side B (Deluxe Edition) of Music to Be Murdered By, featuring 16 additional songs, just last month.

Support Live Music with Benefit Shirts Support Live Music with Benefit Shirts
Win a $100 Box of CBD Products Win a $100 Box of CBD Products
WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+ WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+
CBD for Dummies: The Benefits of CBN CBD for Dummies: The Benefits of CBN

Previous Story
Larry King Once Told Conan O’Brien He Wanted His Body Frozen After He Died