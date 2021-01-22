Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares Finds Bullet in Windshield, Tells Cops He Has “Three Enemies”

Dino Cazares (publicity), Bullet (via Twitter)

Dino Cazares, the founding guitarist of industrial metal band Fear Factory, found a bullet in his windshield, leading the Los Angeles Police Department to launch an investigation. When asked by officers if he had any enemies, the veteran musician named three people.

On Thursday evening (January 21st), Cazares shared images of the incident via his Twitter account. Amazingly, the bullet shattered the glass but remained lodged in the windshield. He also posted a photo of a police officer holding the bullet in his gloved hand.



“Bullet hole in my windshield today, Los Angles Police Department asked me if I have any enemy’s I said ‘yes’ and named 3 people,” wrote Cazares. “Let’s see where this investigation goes. LAPD said it looks like a 45 caliber, it’s a big bullet.”

It’s an ominous beginning to 2021 for Cazares after a tumultuous 2020 that saw singer Burton C. Bell quitting Fear Factory. The vocalist’s decision came after Cazares apparently spearheaded a GoFundMe campaign for Fear Factory’s next album, a strategy that Bell publicly denounced. The singer had also been in a legal battle with former members Christian Olde Wolbers and Raymond Herrera over the Fear Factory name.

Cazares is now the only original member of Fear Factory left in the band, who are without a singer for the time being. The guitarist has also been a member of the bands Brujeria and Divine Heresy, among other acts.

See Dino Cazares’ aforementioned tweet below.

