Fontaines D.C. Perform “A Hero’s Death” in an Empty Bar on Fallon: Watch

Fontaines D.C. on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Fontaines D.C. were guests on Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed the title track off their Grammy-nominated A Hero’s Death from an empty bar.

For those of us who are nostalgic for late night karaoke spots after a year of being stuck at home, this Tonight Show performance is only going to intensify that longing. The Irish post-punks set themselves up in the dim color lights of a basement pub while vocalist Grian Chatten read the lyrics off a blue screen. With the “A Hero’s Death” refrain of, “Life ain’t always empty,” it’s sure to make you remember the days when life felt more full.



Check out the replay below.

A Hero’s Death is up for Best Rock Album at the 2021 Grammys. They’re up against Michael Kiwanuka (Kiwanuka), Grace Potter (Daylight), Sturgill Simpson (Sound & Fury), and The Strokes (The New Abnormal). We were originally anticipating finding out who won this weekend, but the awards ceremony was pushed from January 31st to March 14th over COVID-19 concerns.