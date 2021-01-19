Foo Fighters Share Gripping New Video for “Waiting on a War”: Watch

Foo Fighters' "Waiting on a War" video

Foo Fighters have let loose a new video for their latest Medicine at Midnight single “Waiting on a War”. And just like the track itself, the clip is a gripping emotional journey.

In a previous statement, Grohl said that he wrote “Waiting on a War” after a conversation he’d had with his 11-year-old daughter. “Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, ​‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?’ My heart sank as I realised that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago.”



“Every day waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do,” continued the rock frontman. “This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.”

The new video does a fine job of alternating between the bleakness and optimism expressed above by Grohl. Directed by Paola Kudacki, it captures a group of teens enjoying their carefree days full of love, sunshine, and friendship. That is, until evil politicians — depicted in stoic suits with brown paper bags over their heads — turn everything upside down with their greedy policies. The cinematic story is mixed with footage of the Foos performing outdoors; Grohl looks especially moved by the music. Watch it down below.

Medicine at Midnight officially arrives February 5th. The band recently performed “Waiting on a War” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Tomorrow, January 20th, Foo Fighters are set to perform at Joe Biden’s Celebrating America inauguration concert alongside Bruce Springsteen.