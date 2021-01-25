Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Freddie Gibbs Links Up with The Colleagues on New Song “Gimme the Loot”: Stream

The Indiana rapper had previously teamed with The Colleagues on 2020's "Red Vans"

by
on January 25, 2021, 11:45am
freddie gibbs the colleagues gimme the loot new song single listen stream
Freddie Gibbs, photo by Nina Corcoran

Longtime underground king Freddie Gibbs caught some mainstream shine in 2019 with the Madlib-produced Bandana, and he earned his first Grammy nomination after linking up with The Alchemist on 2020’s Alfredo. There’s no telling what 2021 may bring, but we can bet he’ll continue helping beat makers look good, and as evidence we present his first single of the new year, “Gimme the Loot”, made in collaboration with production outfit The Colleagues.

The Colleagues are led by Karl “KP” Powell, and their credits include the likes of T-Pain, Nipsey Hussle, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz. They’ve spent some time in Korea toiling in the K-pop mines, and they joined forces with Gibbs once before, on the 2020 loosie “Red Vans”. For “Gimme the Loot”, KP and crew have built a beat based on eery music box synths and a percussion section that alternates between expectant silence and furious hi-hat rips. Gibbs opens with one of his trademark hair-trigger flows, while his hook of “Gimme the loot, bitch, gimme the loot,” is as simple and catchy as anything in his discography. Check it out after the jump.

Alfredo was one of our favorite albums of 2020, while its single “Scottie Beam” with Rick Ross was one of our favorite songs. Last fall, he dropped “4 Thangs” with Big Sean and Hit-Boy.

Editors' Picks

Different President, Same Virus, New Masks Different President, Same Virus, New Masks
Beanies for Pop Culture Heads Beanies for Pop Culture Heads
Win a Janis Joplin Pearl Prize Pack and Guitar Win a Janis Joplin Pearl Prize Pack and Guitar
Here's How to Microdose with CBD Here's How to Microdose with CBD

Previous Story
System of a Down Announce Livestream Fundraising Event
Next Story
Margo Price Shares Moving New Video for “Hey Child”: Watch