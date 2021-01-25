Freddie Gibbs Links Up with The Colleagues on New Song “Gimme the Loot”: Stream

Freddie Gibbs, photo by Nina Corcoran

Longtime underground king Freddie Gibbs caught some mainstream shine in 2019 with the Madlib-produced Bandana, and he earned his first Grammy nomination after linking up with The Alchemist on 2020’s Alfredo. There’s no telling what 2021 may bring, but we can bet he’ll continue helping beat makers look good, and as evidence we present his first single of the new year, “Gimme the Loot”, made in collaboration with production outfit The Colleagues.

The Colleagues are led by Karl “KP” Powell, and their credits include the likes of T-Pain, Nipsey Hussle, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz. They’ve spent some time in Korea toiling in the K-pop mines, and they joined forces with Gibbs once before, on the 2020 loosie “Red Vans”. For “Gimme the Loot”, KP and crew have built a beat based on eery music box synths and a percussion section that alternates between expectant silence and furious hi-hat rips. Gibbs opens with one of his trademark hair-trigger flows, while his hook of “Gimme the loot, bitch, gimme the loot,” is as simple and catchy as anything in his discography. Check it out after the jump.



Alfredo was one of our favorite albums of 2020, while its single “Scottie Beam” with Rick Ross was one of our favorite songs. Last fall, he dropped “4 Thangs” with Big Sean and Hit-Boy.

