Future Islands Perform “Plastic Beach” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Future Islands on Seth Meyers

In support of their latest full-length, As Long As You Are, Baltimore’s very own Future Islands delivered a mesmerizing performance of “Plastic Beach” on Seth Meyers on Monday. Fearless leader Samuel T. Herring brought his usual gusto and passion to the stage — which is to say he sang the hell out of it, as though feeling every single syllable in his bones. What’s more, he often did so while staring intensely right into the camera, a.k.a. your soul. It’s really no wonder we named Future Islands one of the Top Live Acts all those years ago.

Along with the TV appearance, the synthpop outfit shared a new remix of “For Sure” helmed by fellow Baltimore pal Dan Deacon. In Deacon’s hands, the 23rd best single of 2020 is stretched into a nine-minute whopper.



Check out the Seth Meyers video below, followed by the remix. See where As Long As You Are landed on our Top Albums of 2020 list.

For more of Future Islands, Herring recently discussed his experience living with depression and addiction on Going There with Dr. Mike, our new interview podcast series about music and mental health.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public