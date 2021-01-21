Menu
Game of Thrones Prequel Tales of Dunk and Egg in the Works at HBO

Based on George R.R. Martin's novellas of the same name

on January 21, 2021, 4:10pm
For the past two years, HBO has been slowly chipping away at House of the Dragon, the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel set 300 years before the events of the smash hit TV show. That’s not the only spinoff that’s in the works, though, as HBO is reportedly developing a prequel adaptation of Tales of Dunk and Egg as well.

Tales of Dunk and Egg is a one-hour episodic series that will be based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novellas of the same name, which follow Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) on their adventures 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire. Martin wrote three novellas for the series — 1998’s The Hedge Knight, 2003’s The Sworn Sword, and 2010’s The Mystery Knight — all of which were later released as a collection in 2015 titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

According to Variety, the new prequel is in early development at HBO. No writers or actors have been announced just yet, but their sources claim it’s a “high priority” for HBO because they’re eager to capitalize on the success of Game of Thrones — especially considering fans, cast members, and the director himself were let down by the show’s less-than-ideal finale.

