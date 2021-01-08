Gary Numan Announces New Album Intruder

Gary Numan, photo courtesy of artist

Gary Numan will return on May 21st with a new album called Intruder.

Intruder serves as Numan’s 18th studio album overall and follows 2017’s Savage: Songs From a Broken World. Per a press release, Intruder presents a “fresh but complementary narrative” to Savage, which depicted Earth as a barren wasteland in which humanity and culture had been largely crushed by the effects of global warming.



As Numan himself explains, “Intruder looks at climate change from the planet’s point of view. If Earth could speak, and feel things the way we do, what would it say? How would it feel? The songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment.”

“The planet sees us as its children now grown into callous selfishness, with a total disregard for it’s well being. It feels betrayed, hurt and ravaged,” he adds. “Disillusioned and heartbroken it is now fighting back. Essentially, it considers human kind to be a virus attacking the planet. Climate change is the undeniable sign of the Earth saying enough is enough, and finally doing what it needs to do to get rid of us, and explaining why it feels it has to do it.”

To that point, Numan imagines COVID-19 as “the first weapon that the planet deploys in order to eradicate mankind and once again flourish.”

As a preview of the album, Numan will release the album’s title track — which doubles as its lead single — on Monday (January 11th).

Intruder Artwork:

Intruder Tracklist:

01. Betrayed

02. The Gift

03. I Am Screaming

04. Intruder

05. Is This World Not Enough

06. A Black Sun

07. The Chosen

08. And It Breaks Me Again

09. Saints And Liars

10. Now And Forever

11. The End of Dragons

12. When You Fall (bonus track on deluxe CD, vinyl and digital formats)

13. The End of Dragons (alt piano) (bonus track on vinyl and digital formats)