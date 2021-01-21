Glastonbury Canceled For Second Consecutive Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Glastonbury, photo courtesy of festival

Even with a vaccine, the world is still a long ways away from completely eradicating the coronavirus. And while some have suggested concerts could return by the fall, that’s still several months after large-scale summer music festivals are scheduled to take place. As a result, for the second consecutive year, the UK’s massive Glastonbury Music Festival has been canceled.

Glastonbury organizers Michael and Emily Eavis announced the news on Wednesday. “With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us,” the Eavis wrote.



“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.”

Glastonbury will allow ticket-holders for Glastonbury 2020 (which was also canceled due to the pandemic) to roll their deposits over to 2022. The Eavis say that are “very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!”

Over here in America, major festivals like New Orleans Jazz Fest, Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo are still hoping to take place in 2021 — albeit months later than when they normally would take place. Jazz Fest announced this week that it has rescheduled its 2021 dates for October 8th-17th, while New York’s Governors Ball hopes to stage a festival between September 24th and 26th. Meanwhile, Bonnaroo is currently scheduled to occur between September 2nd and 5th. Of course, all of this is pending America actually getting its shit together and achieving herd immunity status.

In the meantime, you can join us in supporting live music by grabbing our “Protect Live Music” shirts. Half of all proceeds go towards supporting independent venues in their recovery efforts.

With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/SlNdwA2tHd — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) January 21, 2021