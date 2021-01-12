Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Dispatch on Coping With Stress and Embracing Humanity

In the latest episode of Going There, Dr. Mike speaks with Brad Corrigan and Chad Urmston about anxiety and depression

by
on January 12, 2021, 9:02am
Dispatch on Coping With Stress and Embracing Humanity
Going There with Dispatch

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio PublicRSS

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Dispatch‘s Brad Corrigan and Chad Urmston joins the show this week to discuss how they cope with anxiety and depression, in addition to their experiences with bandmate Pete Heimboldt’s struggle with depression.

The Location 13 indie rockers also share how mental illness can cause stress on one’s social system, be it family, friends, or their professional network, and why we need a culture of empathy and humanity to get the support we need.

Stream above or subscribe now.

Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies Shop Exclusive Consequence Beanies
10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations 10 Magic David Bowie Collaborations
WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+ WandaVision Finally Comes to Disney+
CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off CBD Gummies on Sale for 20% Off

Previous Story
Darren Aronofsky to Direct Brendan Fraser in New A24 Film The Whale