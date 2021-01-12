Dispatch on Coping With Stress and Embracing Humanity

Going There with Dispatch

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Dispatch‘s Brad Corrigan and Chad Urmston joins the show this week to discuss how they cope with anxiety and depression, in addition to their experiences with bandmate Pete Heimboldt’s struggle with depression.

The Location 13 indie rockers also share how mental illness can cause stress on one’s social system, be it family, friends, or their professional network, and why we need a culture of empathy and humanity to get the support we need.

