Julien Baker on Living With Depression and OCD

In the latest episode of Going There, Dr. Mike speaks with the singer-songwriter about how music has helped her understand, experience, and express her emotions

by
on January 19, 2021, 8:34am
Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Julien Baker joins the show this week to discuss her experience struggling with depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The singer-songwriter shares how depression often feels like a giant hole and the ways OCD manifests into perfectionism.

Elsewhere, Baker talks about the various methods she uses to cope with her depression and OCD, including exercise and even substance use. She particularly discusses how music has helped her understand, experience, and express her emotions.

