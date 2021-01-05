Local Natives’ Taylor Rice on Struggling with the Useless Slog of the Pandemic

Going There with Taylor Rice

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Local Natives singer-songwriter Taylor Rice joins the show this week to discuss his experience of coping with anxiety and depression during the pandemic. Many of us have lost loved ones, the opportunity for work, and the ability to see our friends and family amidst these times. Taylor wrestles with these feelings of loss, and how these stressors have impacted his overall emotional well-being.

The Sour Lemon artist goes on to talk about how we’re so focused on getting through each day that we often don’t take the time to really acknowledge and mourn the loss of the life at hand. Instead, Taylor cites how he copes with the pattern of what he calls “useless slogging,” where we often go on auto-pilot, not really paying attention to what we are feeling or how we’re doing.

