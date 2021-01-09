Grimes Says She Has COVID-19: “Weirdly Enjoying the DayQuil Fever Dream”

Grimes, photo by Russell Linnetz

One in five residents of Los Angeles have tested positive for COVID-19, and you can count Grimes among them. On Saturday, the art-pop musician shared her positive diagnosis via an Instagram Story.

“Finally got COVID,” she wrote, “but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream … 2021.”



She posted the text alongside a Spotify stream of SZA’s latest single, “Good Days”, which she described using space, heart, sparkle, and dragon emojis. To kick off the year, Grimes released a Rave edition of her 2020 album Miss Anthropocene. Meanwhile, her partner Elon Musk just became the richest man in the world thanks to a surge in Tesla stock as of late.