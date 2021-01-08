Griselda Records Unleashes Conflicted Soundtrack: Stream

Conflicted poster (via Griselda Records)

Westside Gunn’s label Griselda Records has shared the new soundtrack from the upcoming feature film Conflicted. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Conflicted stars Benny the Butcher as a Buffalo gangster who tries to go straight, but… well… you’ve read the title. We’ll see how Griselda’s first feature film lands, but as for the music, the label has one of the most exciting rosters in hip-hop today, and the Conflicted soundtrack comes with a whole festival’s worth of talent.



In addition to multiple tracks from The Butcher and WG, the album boasts contributions from Dave East, Armani Caesar, Boldy James, Lloyd Banks, Flee Lord, Smoke DZA, Heem, Camino, Eto, Ransom, Chase FETTI, Billy V, Rick Hyde, YN Billy, and Wale. Production comes from in-house beat-maker Daringer, the dearly departed DJ Shay, and more.

In an Instagram post hyping up the soundtrack, Benny the Butcher got so excited he forgot to use punctuation marks, writing,

“this one of the hardest soundtracks ever we made sure it was we got so many dope artists & producers on it I kno y’all gon fuck wit it and the MOVIE drop the Friday after tht on the 15th it’s gon be available on a link stay tuned let’s go”

Check out the full tracklist below. Previously, Benny the Butcher shared the lead single “3:30 in Houston”, his first new track after getting shot in Houston, while WG revealed “The Hurt Business” featuring Smoke DZA and Wale. Conflicted the film drops January 15th.

Conflicted Film Poster:

Conflicted Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Mobbin (feat. Chase FETTI, Heem, Billy V, and Benny the Butcher)

03. Element of Surprise (feat. Lloyd Banks)

04. Ain’t Hit Nobody (feat. Flee Lord, Eto, and Westside Gunn)

05. Pride (feat. Ransom)

06. Welcome Home (feat. Dave East and Jonezy)

07. Squaaaaad (feat. Camino, Rick Hyde, and Smoke DZA)

08. 3:30 in Houston (feat. Benny the Butcher)

09. Voices (feat. Heem, Boldy James, and Chase FETTI)

10. Rank (feat. YN Billy)

11. I’m Not the Enemy (Skit)

12. Nerve of You (feat. Armani Caesar and Benny the Butcher)

13. Conflicted (feat. Flee Lord)

14. Mission Accomplished (feat. Westside Gunn, Armani Caesar, and Benny the Butcher)

15. Hurt Business (feat. Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, and Wale)