Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dances with Harry Styles in New Video for “Treat People with Kindness”: Watch

The Fleabag creator stars in the latest visual for Fine Line

on January 01, 2021, 11:13am
Earlier this month, Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge directed Phoebe Bridgers’ video for “Savior Complex”. Waller-Bridge is again crossing into the music world today, this time appearing in the new clip for Harry Styles’ “Treat People with Kindness”. And it’s more than just a brief cameo.

In the black-and-white visual, Styles serenades Waller-Bridge during a fancy formal dinner event. Waller-Bridge, drawn to the pop singer’s charm (who isn’t?), eventually joins the 26-year-old Brit on a table top and then the dance floor. Watch it all go down down below.

“Treat People with Kindness” is off Styles’ sophomore album, Fine Line, from 2019. Another one of its singles, “Golden”, also received the video treatment in October. In other Styles news, the former One Direction star just performed as part of the virtual 2020 Jingle Ball. Styles also gloriously clapped back at a notoriously dumb conservator commentator who questioned the way he expresses his “manliness”.

