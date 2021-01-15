Haviah Mighty Drops “Antisocial” with Old Man Saxon: Stream

Haviah Mighty, image via her website

Haviah Mighty celebrates the power of being alone on “Antisocial”, her new song with Old Man Saxon.

After dropping her debut album 13th Floor and winning Canada’s 2019 Polaris Prize — becoming both the first Black woman and first hip-hop artist to accomplish this feat — Ms. Mighty has seemingly found another gear. Over the last three months she’s released some of the hardest-hitting songs of her relatively short career, from the stunt track “Occassion” through the anti-capitalist banger “Atlantic” to today, with “Antisocial” boasting one of her sharpest hooks yet.



“This ain’t a twosome or a threesome or a foursome,” she sings, “This that I’m a do it on my motherfuckin’ lonesome.” The track, co-produced by Haviah Mighty and Devontée, starts with a scattered synth riff that suddenly pops into the groove when the beat drops. Old Man Saxon adds new textures to the song with a hickory-smoked flow. “Oh you rollin’ on your own that’s a big bet,” he raps, “You want me forever but I am more of a vignette.”

In a statement, Mighty spoke about our “emotions of self-confidence,’ explaining,

“I remember listening to the beat months ago, feeling really energized by the hard cuts and bouncy percussion. That energy within was bottled up as I sat on my bed, hanging out alone, socially distancing — something I spent a lot of time doing around the time I wrote this song. As I got comfortable and familiar with being alone, I focused on self-help and self-care. As someone who generally only felt comfortable on the go in the messy hustle and bustle that is life, this time of slowing down to better get to know me was important. This song focuses on those emotions of self-confidence that we feel inside, the desire to be alone, the desire to sit with one’s thoughts, and to validate oneself.”

“Antisocial” comes with a visualizer animated by BlackPowerBarbie. We see Haviah Mighty in a bucket hat and headphones, Old Man Saxon in a suit that shows off his socks, and a television full of static. Peep the visuals below.