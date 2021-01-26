HDBeenDope Drops New Song “21 Bags”: Stream

HDBeenDope in "21 Bags" video

HDBeenDope is building on the buzz from his 2020 album BrokeN Dreams with an arresting music video for his new song “21 Bags”.

“21 Bags” quietly dropped on December 31st, at a time when the world was preoccupied with burning 2020 in effigy. The odd timing disguised a banging self-produced beat, over which HD unleashed half-a-dozen head-spinning flows. One of the things that makes him such an interesting MC is ability to switch between humility and braggadocio, hard truths and going hard. “21 Bags” is here to slap you upside the eardrums. He spits, “Parlayed all the hard days/ To the soirée with a ‘Yonce/ I need all lays for the bolognese/I got octane and they all blaze.”



The new video was directed by Erikson Corneil. It shows HDBeenDope in what appears to be an enormous dance studio, torn between two dancers, a ballerina and a twerker. With blockbuster lighting and some help from a few friends, it takes viewers on a journey without traveling far. Peep “21 Bags” after the jump.

Last year after the release of his album, HDBeenDope fulfilled many a child’s fantasy and got his song “Top” onto the soundtrack for Madden NFL ’21.