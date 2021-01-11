Jack White Announces New Live Album With Bonus SNL Recordings

Jack White on Saturday Night Live

Jack White has announced a new live album capturing an epic 2014 performance in his hometown of Detroit. What’s more, the release comes packaged with a 7-inch live recording of his recent two-song appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Making up the 47th installment of Third Man Records’ Vault series, White’s July 30th, 2014 concert at Detroit’s Masonic Temple comes pressed on four 180-gram colored vinyl LPs, housed in a slipcase cover with custom printed photo inner sleeves.



All told, White played 38 songs that evening, including off-the-cuff covers of Led Zeppelin’s “Lemon Song” and Beck’s “Devil’s Haircut”. He was also joined on stage by The Dead Weather bandmates Alison Mosshart and Dean Fertita for a performance of “I Cut Like a Buffalo”. As a preview, listen to a live recording of “Missing Pieces” from 2012’s Blunderbuss via SoundCloud.

Additionally, the Vault package includes a 7-inch single of White’s October 2020 appearance on Saturday Night Live. Stepping in as a last-minute replacement, White delivered two memorable performances: he first unleashed a powerful medley of “Don’t Hurt Yourself” (a song he co-wrote with Beyoncé into The White Stripes’ classic “Ball and Biscuit” while interpolating elements of “Jesus Is Coming Soon”, a song originally written by Blind Willie Johnson about the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak that feels all the more relevant in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. White later returned to the stage to perform “Lazaretto” with a brief finger-tapping solo nod to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away earlier that week.

In order to purchase White’s latest live set, you must sign up for Third Man’s Vault by January 31st.

Jack White: Live At The Masonic Temple Tracklist:

01. Fell in Love with a Girl

02. Astro

03. The Big Three Killed My Baby

04. High Ball Stepper

05. Lazaretto

06. Missing Pieces

07. Just One Drink

08. Hotel Yorba

09. You Know That I Know

10. Love Interruption

11. Weep Themselves to Sleep

12. I Cut Like a Buffalo

13. Cannon

14. Hoodoo Man (Junior Wells cover)

15. Icky Thump

16. Screwdriver

17. Ramblin’ Man (Hank Williams cover)

18. Apple Blossom

19. Three Women

20. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known

21. We’re Going To Be Friends

22. Sugar Never Tasted So Good

23. Entitlement

24. Alone in My Home

25. Steady, As She Goes

26. Ball and Biscuit

27. The Lemon Song (Led Zeppelin cover)

28. The Hardest Button to Button

29. Sixteen Saltines

30. Devils Haircut (Beck cover)

31. Hypocritical Kiss

32. That Black Bat Licorice

33. Would You Fight For My Love?

34. Blue Blood Blues

35. You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)

36. My Doorbell

37. I Fought Piranhas

38. Seven Nation Army