Jade Bird Performs “Headstart” on Fallon: Watch

Jade Bird on Fallon

A new album from Jade Bird is on the way, the follow-up to her acclaimed 2019 self-titled debut. In anticipation, the folk songwriter performed its lead single, “Headstart”, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bird began her appearance casually sitting on a pool table, swinging around her microphone. The UK artist then made her way into a studio, where she joined the rest of her band on the buoyant, three-minute romp.



“It’s quite a light-hearted song, about liking someone who just can’t see the signs, but more than that releasing it feels like a way to give a bit of joy to the end of the year,” Bird previously said of the track. “It feels like community to me, and it makes me want to sing again.” Replay the video below.

Bird will certainly be singing again, as she’s lined up a livestream event for February 13th. The virtual gig will be broadcast from the legendary RCA Records in Nashville — the same place she recorded “Headstart” and the rest of her as-yet-untitled sophomore album with producer Dave Cobb (John Prine, Sturgill Simpson). For ticket info, head here.