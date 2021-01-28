Janis Joplin Never Stopped Singing

Janis Joplin, photo by David Gahr

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Consequence of Sound and Sony present The Opus, an exploration of legendary albums and their ongoing legacy. For Season 12, host Jill Hopkins (The Moth Chicago, Making Beyoncé podcast) will explore Janis Joplin’s posthumous final album Pearl.

In the Season 12 premiere, we hop a train heading back to the Summer of 1970, when Joplin and the Full Tilt Boogie Band led the historic Festival Express across Canada. It’s a strange and wonderful journey that ends with Joplin’s magnum opus.

Join host Jill Hopkins as she walks from one carriage to another, learning about the making of the band that would help propel a voice that continues to inspire long after death. Along for the ride are Joplin’s biographer Holly George-Warren (Janis: Her Life and Music) and legendary rock writer Steve Huey (Yacht Rock).

Original music by Tony Piazza.

If you missed past seasons of the series, you can find a full archive of The Opus here. You can also enter our exclusive giveaway to win one (1) Hummingbird guitar, a Janis Joplin Festival Express 1970 sweatshirt, and a copy of Pearl on vinyl.

Follow us on Facebook | Podchaser