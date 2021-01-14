Jeff Bridges: My Tumor Has “Drastically Shrunk”

Jeff Bridges, photo courtesy of actor

These days we could all use some good news. Well, here’s some: Jeff Bridges’ tumor has “drastically shrunk.”

The 71-year-old Big Lebowski actor offered a health update in a blog posted to his website, dated January 6th. “I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumor,” Bridges wrote. “Turns out it’s working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk. I came home elated with the news.”



In October, Bridges announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. “I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges said at the time. “I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.” In a update in mid-December, Bridges said he was “feeling good.” More importantly, however, he adopted a puppy.

Bridges dedicated much of his latest blog post to highlighting ways he’s lifted his spirit during these trying times, and reminiscing about the filming of 1991’s The Fisher King. He closed the post by sharing a video of himself playing a song called “Same Boat” by his friend John Goodwin.

Read Bridges’ full blog post and watch his performance via his website. It’s worth noting that Bridges recently launched a line of eco-friendly acoustic guitars.

